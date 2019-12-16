Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brie Larson says her Just Mercy co-star Jamie Foxx was a leader on set.

The 30-year-old actress praised Foxx, 52, and fellow co-star Michael B. Jordan, 32, during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Just Mercy recounts the story of Walter McMillian, played by Foxx in the film, a man wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of a white woman. Jordan and Larson portray defense attorney Bryan Stevenson and Eva Ansley, who co-founded the advocacy organization Equal Justice Initiative.

Larson said Foxx and Jordan stepped up during filming.

"Michael produced this film as well, so he was our leader on and off camera," Larson said of Jordan.

"Jamie, he got to be in the intersection of everything he's good at -- entertainer, musician and actor. So it wasn't just that we were doing these really deep scenes on camera, he was sort of leading us with music, with stories, with jokes throughout the day," she added of Foxx.

Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for Just Mercy this month that shows Stevenson (Jordan) defending McMillian (Foxx). The movie is based on Stevenson's memoir of the same name and opens in theaters Dec. 25.

On GMA, Larson kept mum about Captain Marvel 2 and the character's rumored appearance in Black Panther 2.

Larson plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She starred in Captain Marvel, released in February, and reprised the character in Avengers: Endgame, released in April.