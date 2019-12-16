Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Niz Jax, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, from left to right, attend the NBCUniversal upfront in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Bella twins, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, are sharing details about their respective fertility struggles.

The twin sisters and former WWE wrestlers, both 36, discussed their fertility issues in an interview with Health magazine published Monday.

Brie Bella married fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan in April 2014 and has a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe. Brie Bella said she goes "back and forth" on whether she wants to have a second child.

"We were trying for eight months, and I couldn't get pregnant. I was stressed, and it wasn't happening," the star said. "I think the universe was telling me something -- like, it's not a great time to have another baby."

"I hear going from one to two changes things big-time," she added. "Bryan travels all the time. We were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career -- and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?"

Nikki Bella confirmed she was "yearning" to become a mom during her relationship with her ex-boyfriend John Cena. Nikki Bella is now dating dancer Artem Chigvintsev but said she isn't in a rush to have a child.

"I definitely want to be a mom one day, but I don't want it now," the star said. "I'm in this unfortunate situation where I'm 36 and everyone is reminding me, 'Your eggs, your eggs!' So I'm freezing my eggs."

"I also found out I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] -- it kills your fertility," she shared. "I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom."

Nikki Bella split from Cena in July 2018. She confirmed her relationship with Chigvintsev, whom she first met during Dancing with the Stars Season 25, this July.

Chigvintsev said on The Bellas Podcast in September that he's open to having kids with Nikki Bella. Chigvintsev said he would "probably" like to have two children.

"You know what? I've never thought about the exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents, what they have. They have two of us. It's me and my brother," the dancer said.

"If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that's how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother," he added.