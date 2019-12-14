Sally Field arrested during D.C. climate-change protest

U.S. Capitol Police arrest actor Jane Fonda during the Fire Drill Friday climate-change protest in Washington, D.C., on November 1. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress Sally Field, a 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree, was arrested at a climate-change protest Friday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Double Oscar winner Sally Field was arrested Friday at a climate-change protest in Washington, D.C.

The demonstration on the steps of the U.S. Capitol was part of actress Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Fridays campaign, which demands the United States transition from a fossil fuel-based economy to one based on clean, renewable energy sources, a press release said.

A video posted on the Fire Drill Fridays Twitter feed showed officers peacefully escorting Field away from the protest to a police car.

The 73-year-old actress -- who was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient last weekend -- smiled and held up her hands to reveal they were zip-tied together.

"I come with my heart and my voice," The Hill reported Field said at the protest. "I am a mother. I am a grandmother. The time is now. We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches, and wonder, what can we do? We can get out, we can do something."

Thank you to @sally_field who was just arrested on the US Capitol steps with #FireDrillFriday taking action demanding a just transition! pic.twitter.com/T54vKME0Ve— Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter said Fonda, 81, has been arrested several times since starting the campaign in October.

She did not put herself in the position to be arrested this week, however, because she is avoiding a 30-day jail sentence as the charges for her repeated offenses are getting more serious.

Other stars who have been arrested as part of Fonda's campaign include Ted Danson, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo and Sam Waterston.

Field is known for her work on the TV projects Brothers & Sisters, Sybil, Gidget and The Flying Nun, and in the films The Amazing Spider-Man, Lincoln, Mrs. Doubtfire, Forrest Gump, Soapdish, Steel Magnolias, Smokey and the Bandit, Absence of Malice, Murphy's Romance, Places in the Heart and Norma Rae.