Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta don 'Grease' costumes for fan event

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Grease co-stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dressed as their star-crossed lover characters Sandy and Danny for a Florida fan event Friday.

"First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!" Newton-John captioned an Instagram photo of her and Travolta holding hands at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

Newton-John, 71, is wearing a white blouse, sneakers, yellow skirt and cardigan in the image.

Travolta, 65, is in a black T-shirt, jeans, boots and leather jacket.

People.com said the pair attended the Meet n' Grease sing-a-long screening of their beloved 1978 movie musical in West Palm Beach, then answered questions from fans.

They are also scheduled to take part in similar events in Tampa on Saturday and in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Grease is based on a Broadway show about a rocky teen romance between a wholesome new transplant to Rydell High and the school's resident bad boy in 1950s California. It has been adapted countless times by professional, community and school theaters over the past four decades.

A live TV production aired on Fox in 2016.