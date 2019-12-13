Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event. Swift became the first-ever recipient of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer Cyndi Lauper. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actress Jameela Jamil. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Rapsody. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Eilish and singer and producer Finneas O'Connell. The two are siblings. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer and producer Finneas O'Connell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lawyer and artist rights advocate Dina LaPolt. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. She was awarded with the Trailblazer Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer and songwriter Evie Irie. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter James Blake. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Musical artist iyla. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 13 (UPI) --Taylor Swift was honored with the Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard's Women in Music 2019 event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Swift, who was introduced by The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, delivered a lengthy speech on Thursday that touched on her career, sexism in the music industry, struggles she has endured due to being a woman, and how Scooter Braun has acquired her music catalog from her former label Big Machine Records.
"I saw that as a female in this industry some people will always have slight reservations about you. Whether you deserve to be there, whether your male producer or co-writer is the reason for your success or whether it was a savvy record label. It wasn't," the singer said onstage.
"I saw that people love to explain away a woman's success in the music industry and I saw something in me change due to this realization. This was the decade when I became a mirror from her detractors. Whatever they decided I couldn't do, is exactly what I did," she continued.
Swift mentioned the benefits and issues surrounding music streaming and how she has fought for artists to receive higher compensation from streaming. Swift said that a new issue on the rise is the unregulated world of private equity and how they can purchase an artist's entire catalogue.
The pop star then launched into how Braun's Ithaca Holdings was unfairly able to purchase her catalogue without her approval, consultation or consent after she was denied the right to purchase the catalogue herself.
"Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced. I'm fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it though and let me just say that the definition of the toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying, 'but he's always been nice to me,' when I'm raising valid concerns about artists and their rights to own their music," Swift said.
"Of course he's nice to you, if you're in this room you have something he needs. The fact is that private equity is what enabled this man to think according to his own social media post that he could buy me, but I'm obviously not going willingly," she continued.
Swift ended her speech on a note that encapsulated her decade.
"Lately I've been focusing less on doing what they say I can't do and more on doing whatever the hell I want. Thank you for a magnificent, happy, free, confused, sometimes lonely, but mostly golden decade."
Nicki Minaj was also on hand to honor late rapper Juice WRLD following his death as she accepted the Game-Changer Award. "I felt like he was a kindred spirit," she said.
Taylor Swift turns 30: A look back
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the 50th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008. She was nominated for Best New Artist. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs live during the second annual Academy of Country Music Charitable Fund's New Artists' Party for a Cause at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 17, 2008. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the 51st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift attends the premiere of "Hannah Montana: The Movie" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on April 2, 2009. She was a cast member in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift poses for photos with fans as she arrives for the Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards in Nashville on June 16, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs at the V Festival in Hyland's Park in Chelmsford on August 22, 2009. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Swift's band hugs her as she accepts Entertainer of the Year award at the 43rd Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 11, 2009. She was the youngest person to receive this award. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Swift poses with her first four Grammys she won at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs during the 44th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 10, 2010. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Swift stands by the stage before she performs on "Good Morning America" in Times Square in New York City on October 23, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Swift performs with Keith Urban and Tim McGraw during the during the CMA Music Festival at LP Field in Nashville on June 6, 2013. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
George Strait presents Swift with the CMA Pinnacle Award for her benefit work during the 47th Annual Country Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 6, 2013. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Swift accepts Favorite Female Artist-Pop/Rock at the 41st annual American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 24, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fans wait for Swift to perform on "Good Morning America" in Times Square in New York City on October 30, 2014. In 2015, Swift helped pay a fan's student loans with a check for $1,989, a nod to her "1989" album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre in London on December 2, 2014. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives on the red carpet at the "SNL 40th Anniversary Special" at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on February 15, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift poses backstage with her awards for Best Lyrics, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs during the 30th bi-annual Rock in Rio music festival at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 15, 2015. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Swift appears backstage with the awards for Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989," Top Female Artist, Chart Achievement, Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Song Artist and Top Streaming Song (video) for "Shake It Off" during the Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, model Gigi Hadid, model Martha Hunt, actress Hailee Steinfeld, actress Cara Delevingne, actress/singer Selena Gomez, Swift, actress Serayah, actress Mariska Hargitay, model Lily Aldridge and model Karlie Kloss arrive on the red carpet for the 32nd annual MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. She took home the awards for Best Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift (L) and Lorde attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 28, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in New York City on May 2, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23, 2019 in New York City. She performed at the event and was among this year's honorees. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs on "Good Morning America" at the Rumsey Playfield (SummerStage) in Central Park in New York City on August 22, 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. She took home the award for Video of the Year for "You Need to Calm Down." Swift also won Video for Good for the same song. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards where she was honored with the Artist of the Decade award at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. She also received six more awards making her the most awarded artist with 29 total trophies. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo