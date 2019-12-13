Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding and indie title Disco Elysium were the big winners at the 2019 Game Awards which took place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, an action-adventure game from developer FromSoftware and publisher Activision, took home the coveted Game of the Year award on Thursday.

The title, available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, beat out competition from Death Stranding, Control, Resident Evil 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Outer Worlds. It also won Best Action/Adventure Game.

Death Stranding, a PlayStation 4 exclusive from renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions, won three awards including Best Game Direction, Best Performance for star Mads Mikkelsen and Best Score/Music.

Death Stranding had a leading nine nominations followed by Control with eight nominations. Control took home the award for Best Art Direction.

Disco Elysium, available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC from developer and publisher ZA/UM, was the other big winner of the night taking home Best Narrative, Best Role Playing Game, Fresh Indie Game and Best Independent Game.

Helen Hindpere is back on #TheGameAwards stage to accept award #2! pic.twitter.com/Dj4yV8B8IZ— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won Best Fighting Game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses won Best Strategy Game and Player's Voice, Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek won Content Creator of the Year, Devil May Cry 5 won Best Action Game, Luigi's Mansion 3 won Best Family Game, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled won Best Sports/Racing Game, Call of Duty: Mobile won Best Mobile Game, Apex Legends won Best Multiplayer Game, Fortnite won Best Ongoing Game and League of Legends won Best Esports Game.