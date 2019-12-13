Niecy Nash attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Niecy Nash is officially headed for divorce.

TMZ reported the 49-year-old actress filed for divorce from her husband, Jay Tucker, Thursday in Los Angeles.

Us Weekly said Nash filed legal documents at Stanley Mosk Courthouse. The case is listed as "dissolution without minor children," according to the filing.

Nash and Tucker announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram in October after more than eight years of marriage.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage," the pair said.

"Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense," they added. "Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful."

Nash and Tucker married in May 2011. Nash has three children, Dominic, Donielle and Dia, from her previous marriage to Don Nash.

Nash plays Desna Simms on the TNT series Claws, which was renewed for a fourth and final season in October. She will also reprise Deputy Raineesha Williams in a Quibi revival of Reno 911!