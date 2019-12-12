Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds says being a dad of three has been an "incredible" experience.

The 43-year-old actor discussed raising three daughters with his wife, actress Blake Lively, during Thursday's episode of Today.

Reynolds and Lively are parents to 4-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez, and welcomed a third daughter in the fall. Reynolds jokingly said he's doing his part to "wipe men off the face of the earth."

"I love it. It's been incredible," he said of his full house.

Reynolds said it's "getting harder and harder" to leave his family behind for work.

"For me, this is obviously infinitely relatable because so many people have children, leaving the house is getting harder and harder," he said. "Going away ... that gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'"

Reynolds and Lively have yet to share their youngest daughter's name. Reynolds kept mum while questioned by Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.

"We're going to be original, and all of the letters in her name are silent," he joked. "I want to give her something to push against in life."

Reynolds spoke to Extra Tuesday while promoting his new movie 6 Underground. He said it would be hard for him to fake his death, as his character does in the film, because he's "really into his children."

"They are doing great," he said of Lively and their daughters.

6 Underground debuts Friday on Netflix. The movie follows a team of vigilante agents who fake their deaths in order to better pursue criminals.