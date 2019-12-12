Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Lizzo is laughing off controversy about the revealing outfit she wore to a Lakers game this week.

The 31-year-old singer responded on Thursday's episode of CBS This Morning after dancing in a backside-baring dress at the basketball game Sunday.

Lizzo told host Gayle King she typically stays in a "positive bubble" and hasn't paid attention to online criticism.

"It's their opinion, so it's not for me to really ingest," she said. "It's for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not."

Lizzo said the "spontaneous" moment happened after a friend encouraged her to stand up and dance.

"So I got up and I did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows that this is how I've always been. This is how I've always liked to dress," she said.

Lizzo said her outfit, which showed her behind and thong in back, had unseen layers, although she wasn't fazed by her backside being out.

"I had on layers down there, so it wasn't just flesh-to-seat, contrary to popular belief," she said. "It was out. It be out."

The Lakers dance team was performing to Lizzo's song "Juice" during the game Sunday when Lizzo stood up and twerked in her revealing outfit. Some praised the singer for promoting body positivity, while others criticized the moment as inappropriate.

Lizzo was named Time's Entertainer of the Year of 2019 on Wednesday. She shared in an interview how she is in therapy to cope with some unhappiness with her body and the newfound pressures of celebrity.

"I need to fall back in love with my body," the singer said.

Lizzo is known for the singles "Good as Hell," "Truth Hurts" and "Juice," and released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in April. She is nominated for eight awards at the 2020 Grammys.