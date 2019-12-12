Dec. 12 (UPI) -- John Mulaney is holding auditions for a musical comedy special in the new trailer for Netflix's The Sack Lunch Bunch.

The Sack Lunch Bunch, set to be released Dec. 24, will feature Mulaney and a group of children ages 8-13 delivering Broadway-style musical numbers and comedy sketches appropriate for all ages.

The clip, released Thursday, features Mulaney eliminating any adults from the audition despite their superior dance moves.

Mulaney then informs a group of kids that they have made the cut, resulting in a celebration.

"I made a children's musical special," the comedian says while smiling to the camera.

Jake Gyllenhaal, David Bryne, Tony Award winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford and Richard Kind will also appear on the special.

"It's funny, musical, joyous, anxious and surprisingly profound," Mulaney said in a statement.

Mulaney is a featured voice actor on Netflix's Big Mouth animated series and has hosted a number of stand-up specials including 2012's New in Town, 2015's The Comeback Kid and 2018's Kid Gorgeous.