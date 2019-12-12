John Legend shares story about Chrissy Teigen spa tweet

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- John Legend is giving his unheard version of wife Chrissy Teigen's tweets.

The 40-year-old singer shared a story about Teigen's recent tweet about their spa date during Wednesday's episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Teigen, a model and television personality, has more than 12 million followers on Twitter and is often celebrated for her funny and candid tweets. Host Lilly Singh pulled up one of Teigen's tweets for Legend to elaborate on.

"he got us a spa treatment that was supposed to be for couples. I was led into a room alone but since I can't ever speak up for myself in public I didn't question it and he went to target. I psychically cannot question anyone in the service industry," Teigen wrote Dec. 4.

Legend agreed that Teigen is uncharacteristically meek when it comes to interactions in the service industry.

"So one thing about her, everyone thinks she's so bad[expletive] and bold, but she will never send a plate back if it's terrible. She will never speak up for herself in those situations," he said.

Legend explained that he left the spa date to buy wrapping paper for a gift for Teigen.

"We were together, this was Thanksgiving weekend, and her birthday is November 30th. There was no time where I could secretly sneak off and go to Target," the star said.

"I got us a spa day ... and the only treatment that wasn't a couple's treatment was the body scrub," he added. I figured that during the body scrub, I would act like I was going into my treatment room while she was going into hers, and I went to Target and got gift wrap for her present."

Legend, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2019 in November, also confirmed Teigen's Nov. 12 tweet that read, "the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich."

Legend and Teigen married in September 2013 and have two children, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 18-month-old son Miles.

On A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Legend responded to rapper Snoop Dogg jokingly trying to claim his title of Sexiest Man Alive during a recent appearance on the show.

"I'm beautiful," Legend sang in response. "I'm the sexiest man."