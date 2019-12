Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Bill Nighy, Dionne Warwick

Bill Nighy attends "The Kindness Of Strangers" premiere at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on February 7. The actor turns 70 on December 12. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Connelly arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018. The actor turns 49 on December 12. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo