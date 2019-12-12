Cassie gives glimpse of daughter Frankie: 'My BFF'

View this post on Instagram

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Cassie is a new mom.

The 33-year-old recording artist confirmed Wednesday that she welcomed her first child, daughter Frankie Stone, with her husband, Alex Fine.

Cassie gave a glimpse of her daughter in a photo on Instagram. The picture shows Cassie holding her baby girl's tiny hand.

"She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF," Cassie captioned the post.

Model Denise Vasi, singer Snoh Alegra and singer Robin Thicke's fiancée, April Love Geary, were among those to congratulate Cassie in the comments.

"Congratulations Mama!! Welcome to motherhood," Vasi wrote.

"Congrats beauty!! What a blessing!!" Alegra added.

"Congrats love!!!" Geary said.

Fine also shared a photo with Cassie and their baby girl.

"My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines," he wrote.

TMZ reported Monday that Cassie gave birth Dec. 6 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Cassie and Fine announced in June that they were expecting a baby girl.

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl," Cassie said on Instagram at the time. "Love You Always & Forever."

Cassie and Fine got engaged in August and married at a secret wedding in Malibu, Calif., in September.

Cassie previously dated rapper and music producer Diddy for more than 10 years. She is known for the singles "Me & U," "Let's Get Crazy" and "King of Hearts," and played Haven Quinn on the Fox series Empire.