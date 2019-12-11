William Shatner (L) and Elizabeth Shatner attend the Los Angeles Philharmonic opening night concert in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

William Shatner (L) split from his wife, Elizabeth Shatner, ahead of their 19th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- William Shatner is headed for divorce.

Us Weekly confirmed Tuesday that Shatner, 88, filed for divorce from his wife, Elizabeth Shatner, 60, after 18 years of marriage.

E! News said Shatner cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. Sources said the pair's divorce should be "quick and not complicated."

TMZ reported Shatner and Elizabeth Shatner are negotiating the financial terms of their divorce. The pair had a prenup, meaning neither party will receive spousal support.

Sources said Shatner and Elizabeth Shatner are expected to soon submit their divorce documents for a final signature from a judge. Shatner is being represented by attorney Laura Wasser.

Shatner and Elizabeth Shatner married in February 2001.

Shatner was previously married to Gloria Rand, Marcy Lafferty and Nerine Kidd, and has three daughters, Melanie, Leslie and Lisabeth, with Rand. Elizabeth Shatner was previously wed to Michael Glenn Martin.

Shatner is known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek and the title character in T.J. Hooker. He had a cameo on The Big Bang Theory this year, and also guest starred on Private Eyes.