Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers is weighing in on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' criticism of Saturday Night Live.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host discussed SNL on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after Louis-Dreyfus said her time on the show was a "miserable" experience.

Meyers was a cast member and writer for SNL from 2001 to 2014, while Louis-Dreyfus appeared on the series from 1982 to 1985. Meyers told WWHL host Andy Cohen he wasn't aware of Louis-Dreyfus' comments.

"I don't know the statement, but I would say that we worked there during very different eras," Meyers said. "I know Julia was there in the '80s."

"I think I worked there at a much better time. I think part of that was, when I started on the show, Tina Fey was head writer and there were a lot of strong women at the show who were in positions of power. I think they laid out a much better framework for that not to be an issue," he explained. "So I was lucky in the time I worked there."

Louis-Dreyfus had discussed her time at SNL during a conversation with Stephen Colbert at the Montclair Film fundraiser Saturday.

"I was incredibly naive," the actress said. "I didn't understand how the dynamics of the place worked. It was very, very sexist. People were doing crazy drugs. I was oblivious; I just thought, 'Oh, wow, he's got a lot of energy.'"

Louis-Dreyfus said meeting Seinfeld creator Larry David was a silver lining to the "brutal" experience.

"We bonded because he was a miserable as I was. He would write these sketches and they would not see the light of day. I would go into his office and cry a lot," she said.

