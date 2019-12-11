Kevin Hart says he's at '65 to 75 percent' after car crash

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart says he's about "65 to 75 percent" recovered in the wake of his car crash.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian gave an update on his health during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'm about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self. Workouts are not full, I'm not lifting crazy weights, but I'm back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts," Hart said.

"You don't realize that your back is connected to everything. Coming out of back surgery, everything changed. You're kind of helpless," he added. "That's when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kinda hits you in a completely different way."

Hart said he realized the importance of family and friends as he recovered from his injuries in the hospital.

"In that room was me, my wife, my kids, my brother and my closest friends. My kids didn't want to go to school -- they stayed with me ... My wife in rotation with my brother. Her mom came in, my mother-in-law was there. You go, 'Wow. This is love. This is what real love and life is,'" Hart shared.

"The things that you think matter, you realize don't. Because when you're in that room, it's not about your level of success, it's not about how much money you have. It's about that, those individuals, and who you really mean the most to and who mean the most to you," he said. "I have a completely different look on life now, a much better one."

Hart was injured Sept. 1 after a car in which he was a passenger veered off the highway. California Highway Patrol said in October that Hart wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Hart attended the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Jumanji: The Next Level with his wife, Eniko Parrish, on Monday. Hart and Parrish have a 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash, and Hart is also parent to daughter Heaven and son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Also at the premiere was Hart's co-star and friend Dwayne Johnson. Johnson discussed his friendship with Hart on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying they share a "real friendship."

Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Awkwafina, and opens in theaters Friday. On Ellen, Hart also shared how he worked with a problematic camel while filming the movie.