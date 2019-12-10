Dec. 10 (UPI) -- PlayStation will live stream on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EDT a new State of Play presentation showing the new video games coming to PlayStation 4.

The 20-minute long presentation will be live streamed across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

PlayStation has also promised new gameplay footage and release dates for already announced titles. The company will not, however, deliver any updates on its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Upcoming PlayStation 4 titles that could be making an appearance include the highly-anticipated The Last of Us II which was delayed until May 29 and samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima which has no release date.

The State of Play comes right before The Game Awards on Thursday. PlayStation 4 exclusive title Death Stranding leads with nine nominations including Game of the Year, Best Narrative and Best Performance for stars Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen.

PlayStation recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The brand's first console, the PlayStation 1, made its debut in Japan on Dec. 3, 1994.