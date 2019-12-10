Cardi B arrives at Queens County Criminal Court in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Cardi B appeared in a Queens court Tuesday for the 2018 alleged assault of two bartenders at a strip club.

She told Entertainment Tonight she felt "pretty good" as she entered the courtroom.

During the hearing, lawyers for both sides and the judge discussed the acquisition of private social media posts as evidence in the case. The judge set Cardi B's next court date for Jan. 17, which she will not attend.

Cardi B is one of three defendants accused of assault in an incident at Angels strip club last year. Prosecutors accuse the singer-actor and nine associates of throwing a hookah, chairs and champagne bottles at two bartenders, Jade and Baddie G.

One unidentified bartender said a drink landed on her face, causing injuries including blindness, itching and burning. Jade was allegedly involved with Cardi B's husband, Offset.

In June, Cardi B pleaded not guilty to 12 counts including two felony assault charges. She rejected a deal to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges. The court required her to appear Tuesday for a follow-up hearing.

Marie Claire reported that Cardi B's ensemble included a black coat adorned with feathers that extended into a train that ET estimated was 10 feet to 12 feet long. She wore the coat over a white shirt and tie, black pants and spiked black heels.