Kevin Hart places hand and footprints at Chinese Theater

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Kevin Hart joined the decades of Hollywood legends with hand and footprints in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday.

His latest movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, opens Friday.

"The first thank you, of course, goes to God," Hart said at the event, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles. "I also want to thank my wife, my beautiful wife, my kids for being a support system that I didn't realize I needed, and once I got it, I realized the importance of it and I'm beyond thankful for it."

Hart's Jumanji and Central Intelligence co-star Dwayne Johnson offered praise for the actor.

"In this industry, or just in this crazy life, that's so unpredictable and wild if you have the opportunity to make somebody feel good, that's a blessing," Johnson said, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. "Kevin is that guy, as advertised."

Will Ferrell, who co-starred with Hart in Get Hard, also spoke about him.

"He is one of the rare breeds in Hollywood," Ferrell said. "He's just a good guy. That's what truly makes him a star is what's inside here, the fact that he's still very humble and very gracious for what he's got."

Hart is recovering from injuries sustained in an automobile crash Sept. 1 in Calabasas, Calif. A longtime standup comedian, Hart began appearing in movies such as Scary Movie 3 and 4, Soul Plane, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin before headlining his own vehicles like Think Like a Man, About Last Night, The Wedding Winger and Ride Along with Ice Cube.