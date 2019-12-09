Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe 2019 with Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson and Miss Mexico Sofia Aragon as the runner-ups.

Tunzi, who beat out 89 contestants in total on Sunday, was emotional after winning and smiled as she received her crown.

"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership," Tunzi said before winners were announced.

"It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don't want to but because of what society has labeled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity," she continued.

Steve Harvey hosted the event for the fifth year in a row and was once again a part of a mix-up onstage. The comedian infamously announced the wrong winner of the pageant in 2015.

Harvey, this year, announced that Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados was the winner of the National Costume competition while Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon was onstage in full-costume to accept the award.

Sekhon got on the microphone to fix the mistake while Harvey stated that he was just reading the teleprompter. "Y'all gotta quit doing this to me. I can read. They are trying to fix it now, but this is what they did to me back in 2015," he said.

The official Twitter account for Miss Universe later announced that Harvey and the teleprompter were correct, stating that Ganados had in fact won the National Costume competition.