Google celebrates card game Loteria with new interactive Doodle

Google let's users play traditional Mexican card game Loteria as part of a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Google released on Monday a new interactive Doodle that allows users to play rounds of traditional Mexican card game Loteria with friends or users from around the world.

Google's homepage features a selection of Loteria cards and beans surrounded by a play button that starts the game.

Popular Mexican YouTuber Luisito Comunica serves as the game's narrator who explains the rules of Loteria.

A board full of cards will be displayed. Cards are dealt to five players and for each matching card, a bean is placed on top of them. Once a pre-determined pattern of beans are formed such as getting four in a row, a winner is declared after the Loteria button is hit.

Loteria originated in Italy in the 15th century and first moved to Spain before it hit Mexico in 1769. The characters and objects on the cards have been updated multiple times to reflect current social norms.

Five Mexican and Mexican-American illustrators designed the over 50 cards for the Doodle including Carolina Martinez, Cecilia Ruiz, Luis Pinto, Loris Lora and Valeria Alvarez.

"Today, Loteria's iconic imagery and the shared experience it fosters across people of any generation has become a source of pride and celebration for Mexican culture. Whether you play today with your familia or a new amig@ around the world, we hope today's Doodle inspires fun, curiosity and a healthy dose of competencia," Global marketing lead, Google Doodle Perla Campos said.