Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: Lori Greiner, John Malkovich

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- English poet John Milton in 1608
-- Actor Margaret Hamilton in 1902
-- Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in 1905
-- Former Speaker of the House Thomas "Tip" O'Neill, D-Mass., in 1912
-- Actor Kirk Douglas in 1916 (age 103)
-- Comedian Redd Foxx in 1922
-- Actor Dina Merrill in 1923
-- Actor Dick Van Patten in 1928
-- Actor John Cassavetes in 1929
-- Actor Buck Henry in 1930 (age 89)
-- Actor Judi Dench in 1934 (age 85)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Deacon Jones in 1938
-- Actor Beau Bridges in 1941 (age 78)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus in 1942 (age 77)
-- Actor Michael Nouri in 1945 (age 74)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Kite in 1949 (age 70)
-- Singer Joan Armatrading in 1950 (age 69)
-- Actor Michael Dorn in 1952 (age 67)
-- Actor John Malkovich in 1953 (age 66)
-- Singer Donny Osmond in 1957 (age 62)
-- Actor Joe Lando in 1961 (age 58)
-- Actor Felicity Huffman in 1962 (age 57)
-- Entrepreneur/TV personality Lori Greiner in 1969 (age 50)
-- Drummer Tre Cool, born Frank Wright III, in 1972 (age 47)
-- Pop singer Imogen Heap in 1977 (age 42)
-- Actor Jesse Metcalfe in 1978 (age 41)
-- Actor Simon Helberg in 1980 (age 39)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney in 1995 (age 24)