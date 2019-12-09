'Beetlejuice' to end its Broadway run in June

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Broadway musical Beetlejuice is set to close at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, its producers announced Monday.

The New York production -- which opened on April 25 -- was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best New Musical.

Plans are now being made for a national tour of the show to begin in the fall of 2021.

Based on the 1988 movie of the same name, Beetlejuice follows a recently dead couple who enlist a demon to help them scare off the eccentric family who moved into their home.

The cast performed at last month's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Alex Brightman leads the ensemble in the title role, while Sophia Anne Caruso plays Lydia, Kerry Butler plays Barbara, David Josefsberg plays Adam, Adam Dannheisser plays Charles and Leslie Kritzer plays Delia,

Alex Timbers directed the show.