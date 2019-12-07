Ryan Reynolds tweets out response video to Peloton commercial

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds comically responded to the backlash sparked by a recent holiday commercial for Peloton stationary bicycles.

The original sales pitch for the stationary bike showed a woman thanking her husband for the gift and documenting how using the exercise equipment over the past year has changed her life.

CNN said the ad drew criticism from people online who viewed it as sexist.

Reynolds shared a 40-second video on Twitter featuring the actress now known on social media as "the Peloton wife" drinking Reynolds' alcohol brand, Aviation Gin, with two female friends.

"To new beginnings," the women say as they clink their martini glasses.

Reynolds wrote, "Exercise bike not included," in his Friday tweet of the video.

The clip got about 5 million views in the first 24 hours since the actor posted it.