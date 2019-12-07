Famous birthdays for Dec. 7: Sara Bareilles, Nicholas Hoult

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini in 1598
-- Theodor Schwann, German physiologist/co-originator of cell theory, in 1810
-- Novelist Willa Cather in 1873
-- Department store chain founder Richard Sears in 1863
-- Linguist Noam Chomsky in 1928 (age 91)
-- Actor Ellen Burstyn in 1932 (age 87)
-- Rock/folksinger Harry Chapin in 1942
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench in 1947 (age 72)
-- Singer/songwriter Tom Waits in 1949 (age 70)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Bird in 1956 (age 63)
-- Actor C Thomas Howell in 1966 (age 53)
-- Former NFL player Terrell Owens in 1973 (age 46)
-- Singer/TV host Nicole Appleton in 1974 (age 45)
-- Singer Sara Bareilles in 1979 (age 40)
-- Actor Jennifer Carpenter in 1979 (age 40)
-- Pop singer Aaron Carter in 1987 (age 32)
-- Actor Emily Browning in 1988 (age 31)
-- Actor Nicholas Hoult in 1989 (age 30)