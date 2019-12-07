Actor Ron Leibman dead at 82

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Friends and Norma Rae actor Ron Leibman has died of pneumonia in New York, his representatives said. He was 82.

Robert Attermann, chief executive officer of Abrams Artists Agency, said in a statement to EW.com: "We at Abrams Artists Agency are saddened to hear the news of Ron's passing. Ron was an incredibly talented actor with a distinguished career in film, TV and theatre. Our thoughts go out to his wife, Jessica, and his family."

Leibman's survivors also confirmed the star's Friday death to TMZ.

His other credits include Slaughterhouse-Five, Night Falls on Manhattan, The Sopranos and Garden State, the New York Times said.

The actor won a Tony Award in 1993 for his portrayal of Roy Cohn, chief counsel to Sen. Joe McCarthy, in the groundbreaking, AIDS-addressing play, Angels in America.

Leibman also earned an Emmy in 1979 for his performance in the short-lived TV crime drama, Kaz.