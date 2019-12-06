PlayStation announces new State of Play showcase for Tuesday

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- PlayStation announced on Friday plans to livestream a new installment of its State of Play series which will showcase new video games.

The final State of Play of 2019 will take place on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EDT. It can be viewed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

PlayStation noted on its official blog that the State of Play will not give any updates on the forthcoming PlayStation 5 console.

"We've got around 20 minutes of new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay footage, PlayStation Worldwide Studios updates and more," the company said.

PlayStation recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The brand's first console, the PlayStation 1, made its debut in Japan on Dec. 3, 1994.