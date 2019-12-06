Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Pregnant model Ashley Graham says it was an "honor" to appear on the new cover of Vogue.

Graham, 32, unveiled her cover during Friday's episode of Good Morning America and discussed its significance in the interview.

"This is an honor," Graham told host Robin Roberts. "Thank you to [Vogue editor-in-chief] Anna Wintour, thank you to everybody at Vogue, because they are really the ones who are the catalyst in saying what is fashion, what is the future."

"This is the future. It's about diversity and inclusion," she said.

Graham confirmed she's expecting a baby boy with her husband, Justin Ervin.

"Baby boy is on its way!" Graham said on GMA.

In her Vogue profile, Graham discussed walking the runway in the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya show at New York Fashion Week in September while in her second trimester of pregnancy.

"Tommy told me I was the first pregnant woman who'd ever walked his runway. It was kind of like a block party in Harlem, all kinds of women, all genders, races, and everybody's heels were so high."

Graham said she's received pregnancy advice from reality star Kim Kardashian, tennis pro Serena Williams and actress Amy Schumer.

"I need my alone time, but when I do go out, I'm usually the life of the party. Now all anyone wants to talk to me about is being pregnant," Graham said.

"There's just this camaraderie. It's a secret society that I didn't know about," she added.

Graham announced her pregnancy in August and said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November that she's expecting a son. She showed off her baby bump at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in November.