Angel statues line the walkway leading up to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Crowds of people walk down 5th Avenue after the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Christmas tree lights are turned on for the first time at the 87th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of people gathered in New York City's Rockefeller Center for the 87th annual lighting of the iconic Christmas tree.

Television personalities and musical performers were on hand for the opening ceremonies as dignitaries flipped the switch to turn on the more than 50,000 lights adorning the 77-foot tall tree.

The 77-foot tall, 46-foot wide Norway spruce was grown in Florida, N.Y., for more than 70 years before being transported to New York City in early November, according to NYCgo.

On Nov. 9, workers lifted a 900-pound Swarovski crystal tree topper with more than 3 million Swarovski crystals to the top of the tree.

Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker of the Today Show hosted a two-hour special on NBC featuring performances by the Rockettes, Straight No Chaser, Ne-Yo and Idina Menzel.

More than 750,000 people are expected to visit the tree while it remains on display through Jan. 17.

After the tree is taken down it will be used as lumber for Habitat for Humanity.