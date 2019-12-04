Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Pantone Color Institute went back to basics Wednesday, announcing Classic Blue as the Color of the Year for 2020.

Pantone described the color, slightly darker than a primary blue, as "elegant in its simplicity" and "timeless and enduring."

"Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of the thought-provoking Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue highlight our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era," a news release announcing the selection said.

At the end of each year for the past two decades, Pantone has picked a color for the upcoming calendar year. The company uses trend analysis to select a color it expects will influence product development and purchasing decisions in fashion, home furnishings as well as graphic design.

Pantone Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman said Classic Blue is symbolic of trust, faith and dependability.

"Imbued with a deep resonance, Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation. A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication," she said.

The color for 2019 was Living Color, a soft, orange-toned color that Pantone described as vibrant yet mellow, symbolizing optimism.