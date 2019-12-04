Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey is Christmas!, a new mini-documentary, is coming to Amazon in December.

Amazon Music shared a trailer Wednesday for the new special, which explores singer Mariah Carey's hit song "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The preview shows music producer Randy Jackson, Variety music editor Shirley Halperin, Billboard charts director Gary Trust and Carey's backup singer Trey Lorenz reflect on how "All I Want for Christmas is You" became a surprise hit.

"It's just so catchy. The harmonies; the way the music was done," Lorenz says.

The trailer also features an interview with Carey, 49.

"I just remember where I was coming from, wanting it to feel like a classic," the singer says. "It was an accomplishment for me that I was really proud of."

Carey released "All I Want for Christmas is You" in October 1994. The song appears on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas, released in November 1994.

Carey shared a video in November featuring new footage from her iconic "All I Want for Christmas is You" music video. She re-released Merry Christmas as a two-disc deluxe edition the same month.