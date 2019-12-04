Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer announced the birth of their son Avery in an Instagram post on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, announced the birth of their first child on Wednesday.

Galecki, shared a black and white photo of the couple holding the hands of their newborn son Avery on Instagram.

"With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support," he wrote.

Galecki, 44, and Meyer, 22, announced in May they were expecting their first child and held a gender reveal party later that month.

Meyer announced the couple planned to name the child Avery in an Instagram post in October.