Former 'Bachelor' contestant Bekah Martinez pregnant with second child

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former "Bachelor" contestant Bekah Martinez is expecting her second child.

The 24-year-old, who appeared on the 22nd season of "The Bachelor," announced her pregnancy Thursday in an Instagram post featuring her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and their nine-month-old daughter, Ruth in a family photo, with Martinez holding up a sonogram photo.

The caption is simply the word "Thankful" with an orange heart.

Ruth was born in February.

Martinez had hinted at the possibility of a second child in an earlier Instagram post, and earlier this year she wrote that she became pregnant just three months into her current relationship.

The pregnancy announcement was met with an outpouring of supportive comments from fans and former "Bachelor" contestants.