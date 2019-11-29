Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux reunite for Friendsgiving

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Married celebrities Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux -- who split up in 2017 -- celebrated an early Thanksgiving together with friends this week.
Theroux shared on Instagram a photo of him, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and their various significant others celebrating "Fakesgiving" on Wednesday, People.com said.
"Very VERY grateful for these friends and these nights," The Leftovers alum wrote on the group selfie.
"Ok, @jimmykimmel here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," Aniston -- who now stars on The Morning Show -- captioned a photo of herself taking a pan out of an oven.
She also shared a video of Kimmel reacting to seeing the Mexican dish on the pre-Thanksgiving dinner buffet table.
"Finally, someone listened to me," he laughed.
Aniston and Theroux exchanged wedding vows in 2015 after four years of dating.