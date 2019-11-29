Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux reunite for Friendsgiving

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jennifer Aniston and her estranged husband, actor Justin Theroux, spent Thanksgiving eve together this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Married celebrities Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux -- who split up in 2017 -- celebrated an early Thanksgiving together with friends this week.

Theroux shared on Instagram a photo of him, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and their various significant others celebrating "Fakesgiving" on Wednesday, People.com said.

"Very VERY grateful for these friends and these nights," The Leftovers alum wrote on the group selfie.

"Ok, @jimmykimmel here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," Aniston -- who now stars on The Morning Show -- captioned a photo of herself taking a pan out of an oven.

She also shared a video of Kimmel reacting to seeing the Mexican dish on the pre-Thanksgiving dinner buffet table.

"Finally, someone listened to me," he laughed.

Aniston and Theroux exchanged wedding vows in 2015 after four years of dating.