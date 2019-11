Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Chadwick Boseman, Don Cheadle

Chadwick Boseman appears backstage during the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24. The actor turns 43 on November 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jonathan Knight with New Kids on the Block performs in concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., on June 22, 2013. The singer turns 51 on November 29. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo