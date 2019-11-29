Dying 'Star Wars' fan granted early screening of 'Rise of Skywalker'

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Co., granted permission for a terminally ill Star Wars fan to watch "The Rise of Skywalker" weeks before its theatrical release. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has granted permission for a terminally ill Star Wars fan to watch The Rise of Skywalker weeks before its theatrical release.

"On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!" Iger tweeted on Thursday.

Iger was responding to a request posted on Twitter on Tuesday from Rowans Hospice in England.

It read: "Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you."

"We totally appreciate that they have had to move mountains to make this happen! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," hospice worker Lisa Davies said in a statement to CNN after the wish was granted.

Starring Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver, the sci-fi film is scheduled to open in the United Kingdom on Dec. 19 and in the United States on Dec. 20. It is the ninth and final installment in the Skywalker saga of Star Wars movies.