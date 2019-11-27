'Titanfall 2' goes free for PlayStation Plus members in December

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Wednesday that Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame, will become free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting in December.

Titanfall 2, from developer Respawn Entertainment, is a sci-fi, first-person shooter where players can engage in combat on foot or pilot huge mechs.

The critically-acclaimed game features a single-player mode and a robust multiplayer mode.

Supercross features official bikes, tracks and riders of the Supercross Championship. Players can customize their bikes and take part in races against others from around the world.

PlayStation Plus will also be offering a limited free trial of Firewall Zero Hour, a military game game that requires the PlayStation VR headset.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for PlayStation 4 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

Sony, in November, offered PlayStation Plus members Nioh and Outlast 2. The last day to claim the titles is Dec. 2.