Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Godfrey Gao, a Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model, has died at the age of 35.

The actor's agency JetStar Entertainment confirmed that Gao collapsed Wednesday while he was filming Chinese reality show Chase Me. He was taken to a hospital where he was announced as dead hours later.

Chase Me, from Zhejiang Television, pits celebrities against a team of contestants with each group competing in a series of physical challenges at night. Gao was said to be running before he suddenly fell to the ground.

"The show's medical staff began rescue efforts right away, and then rushed him to the hospital," Chase Me said on its official Weibo account. "After more than two hours of effort, the hospital announced that Gao died suddenly or cardiogenic shock. For this we feel incomparable pain and extreme sorrow."

Gao was the first Asian man to model for Louis Vuitton and starred in 2013's The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Chinese films such as Shanghai Fortress and Legend of the Ancient Sword.

"I am beyond devasted to hear about the death of Godfrey Gao This is a loss to us as a community as asian artists and it's fair to say it will never be the same without him," actor Remy Hii said on Twitter.