Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, who starred on the U.K. versions of Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef, has died at the age of 59.

Rhodes died in Dubai on Tuesday. A cause of death was not announced.

"The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE," his family said in a statement.

"Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November 2019 at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Rhodes was a head chef on the U.K. version of Hell's Kitchen, was a presenter on the U.K. version of MasterChef and hosted MasterChef USA in 2000. He also owned restaurants in Dubai and Grenada penned over 20 cook books including New British Classics and The Complete Cookery Year.

"We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You'll be missed," celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of the U.S. versions of Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef said on Twitter Wednesday.

"Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. Rest in peace chef," celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said on Instagram.