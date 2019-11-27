Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Caroline Kennedy, Bill Nye

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy offers flowers during the memorial service for the war dead of the Battle of Okinawa in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, on June 23, 2015. She turns 62 on November 27. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer/inventor of the centigrade thermometer, in 1701

-- Filipino pediatrician Fe del Mundi, first woman admitted to Harvard Medical School, in 1911

-- Entertainer "Buffalo Bob" Smith in 1917

-- Writer Gail Sheehy in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor/martial arts star Bruce Lee in 1940

-- Singer Eddie Rabbitt in 1941

-- Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Henry Carr in 1941

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jimi Hendrix in 1942

-- Actor James Avery in 1945

-- Film director Kathryn Bigelow in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Curtis Armstrong in 1953 (age 66)

-- Bill Nye "The Science Guy," in 1955 (age 64)

-- Caroline Kennedy, former ambassador and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in 1957 (age 62)

-- Actor Fisher Stevens in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Robin Givens in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Jaleel White in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Aubrey Peeples in 1993 (age 26)