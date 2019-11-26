Patton Oswalt has joined the cast of podcast "The Angel of Vine" Season 2 along with Kevin Pollak. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Patton Oswalt and Kevin Pollak have signed on to star in Season 2 of iHeartMedia podcast The Angel of Vine.

Oswalt and Pollak join a voice cast that also includes Joe Manganiello, Constance Zimmer, Alfred Molina and more.

Season 2 of the scripted mystery podcast from Ryan Martz and Oliver Vaquer, will be coming to the iHeartPodcast Network in Spring 2020.

The Angel of Vine follows a present-day journalist who finds the audio tapes of a 1950s private investigator, voiced by Manganiello. The investigator solved a Hollywood murder mystery known as The Angel of Vine.

The second season will return to 1959 in Palm Springs, Calif., as another victim appears that leads back to The Angel of Vine.

"I absolutely cannot wait to dust off Hank's recorder and reunite with the Angel of Vine team to see what twisted mayhem Oliver and Ryan have in store for us for season two," Manganiello said in a statement.

"I loved working on season one and was thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response and hunger for more adventures in this rich and addictive world," he continued.