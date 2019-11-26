Kesha arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations is set to present Cyndi Lauper with the inaugural High Note Global Prize award for her LGBTQ advocacy.

The singer will receive the award from fellow singer Kesha on Dec. 10 during Lauper's Home for the Holidays benefit concert in Los Angeles.

The date also represents Human Rights Day.

The High Note Global Prize is presented by United Nations Human Rights and the High Note Global Initiative started by philanthropist David Clark to celebrate artists who fight for human rights.

"We are delighted to recognize and honor Cyndi Lauper as the 2019 High Note Global Prize Laureate," Clark said in a statement.

"For decades she has promoted human rights, been a voice and active participant for change and inspired people around the world to be tolerant and true to themselves. She is most deserving of this award, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements during our inaugural High Note Global Prize award ceremony," he continued.

The Home for the Holidays benefit concert will donate 100% of the proceeds to benefit True Colors United which fights to prevent and end homelessness among gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

Lily Tomlin, Marilyn Manson, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Belinda Carlile, Margaret Cho, Perry Farrell, Henry Rollins and Charlie Musselwhite are set to make appearances.