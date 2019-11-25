LL Cool J to host Kennedy Center Honors in December

LL Cool J will host the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors celebrating Sally Field, Michael Tilson Thomas, Linda Ronstadt, "Sesame Street" and Earth Wind & Fire. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor LL Cool J will host the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors in December.

CBS announced in a press release Monday that LL Cool J, 51, will host the gala for the first time Dec. 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.

The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates leading performers and their lifetime contributions to American culture. Actress Sally Field, conductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas, singer Linda Ronstadt, the children's program Sesame Street, and the band Earth, Wind & Fire will be honored at the 2019 ceremony.

LL Cool J was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2017.

"They call LL Cool J 'The G.O.A.T.' [Greatest of All Time] for a very good reason -- he earned it," CBS Entertainment EVP of specials, music and live events Jack Sussman said. "He's the absolute renaissance man: musical artist, actor, author, fashion icon, Grammy winner and a 2017 Kennedy Center honoree."

"He will be a masterful master of ceremonies for the Kennedy Center Honors, with his unique style and charisma guiding us through a night of heartfelt and well-deserved tributes celebrating the life's work of this year's stellar honorees."

CBS confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

The Kennedy Center Honors will air Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

LL Cool J, born James Smith, has released 13 studio albums, most recently Authentic in 2013. He plays Sam Hanna on the CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles and hosts the Paramount Network series Lip Sync Battle.