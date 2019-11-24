K-pop star Goo Hara dead at 28

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop icon Goo Hara has died at age 28, police in South Korea said Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter said an acquaintance found the former Kara singer's body in her home in Seoul.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

The BBC said the entertainer was hospitalized in May after a suicide attempt, but had recently been trying to focus on her music and television career.

She posted on Instagram Saturday a photo of herself in bed with the caption "Good night" written in Korean.

E! News said the City Hunter actress was an advocate against cyberbullying who spoke candidly about her own battle with depression.

Sulli, another popular Korean singer, took her life in October after years of online abuse from critics. She was 25.

Goo launched a solo music career after being a member of the five-member girl group Kara from 2008 to 2015. She appeared in films and on TV shows as well as major fashion events in Japan.

She released a Japanese single "Midnight Queen" on Nov. 13.