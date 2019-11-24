Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder, dies at 38

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Pink Taco founder Harry Morton has died at the age of 38, officials said.

"We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco," Pink Taco spokesman Tim Ragones said in a statement to USA Today. "Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The Los Angeles County coroner's office said Morton was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. Saturday.

"The autopsy and report are incomplete at this time and will probably be completed in a couple of days," a coroner office spokesperson said.

The third-generation restauranteur died at his Los Angeles residence and the Beverley Hills Police Department was investigating, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Morton founded Pink Taco in 1999 in Las Vegas and the Mexican food franchise has since expanded to Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston, according to the company's website. He was also an owner of the famous West Hollywood Viper Room.

His father, Peter Morton, co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe and his grandfather, Arnie Morton, was the founder of Morton's The Steakhouse.