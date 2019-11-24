Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Hyland

Katherine Heigl arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 14 in New York City. The actor turns 40 on November 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, in 1859

-- Painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Ragtime composer Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Lecturer and author Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Drummer Pete Best in 1941 (age 78)

-- Comedian Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 77)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 76)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 29)