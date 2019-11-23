Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Robin Roberts

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804
-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859
-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887
-- Comic actor Harpo (Adolph Arthur) Marx of the Marx Brothers in 1888
-- Composer Johnny Mandel in 1925 (age 94)
-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934 (age 85)
-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 78)
-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942
-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 70)
-- Musician Bruce Hornsby in 1954 (age 65)
-- Television personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 59)
-- Television personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 48)
-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 43)
-- Television personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 32)
-- Actor/singer Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 27)
-- Actor Lia Marie Johnson in 1996 (age 23)
-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 12)