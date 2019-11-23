Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Robin Roberts

Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City on May 6. The singer/actor turns 27 on November 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804

-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859

-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887

-- Comic actor Harpo (Adolph Arthur) Marx of the Marx Brothers in 1888

-- Composer Johnny Mandel in 1925 (age 94)

-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934 (age 85)

-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 78)

-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942

-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 70)

-- Musician Bruce Hornsby in 1954 (age 65)

-- Television personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 59)

-- Television personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 43)

-- Television personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor/singer Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 27)

-- Actor Lia Marie Johnson in 1996 (age 23)

-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 12)