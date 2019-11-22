John Legend: People's Sexiest Man Alive brings 'good and bad'

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- John Legend says he was prepared for the "good and bad" of being named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

The 40-year-old singer discussed the title and his friendship with country music star Blake Shelton during Friday's episode of Today.

Legend said he was "excited" but a little apprehensive about Sexiest Man Alive.

"You prepare for the good and bad of it. Whenever they announce these things, social media goes crazy," he said.

Legend's wife, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, has more than 38 million followers on Twitter and Instagram.

Shelton, People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced Legend as the 2019 honoree on The Voice this month. Legend, who is a coach with Shelton on The Voice, said Shelton gave him advice.

"Blake told me to avoid social media, and I tried," he said. "I avoided it for a while, but then The Voice was on and I wanted to see what people thought of my singers."

Legend also explained the meaning behind the "VEGOTSMA" shorts Shelton recently presented him with on The Voice.

"VEGOTSMA, it's a very convoluted acronym," he said. "V is for winning The Voice, which I just did in Season 16. E, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, so that's the EGOT. And then SMA, Sexiest Man Alive."

Teigen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that Legend's Sexiest Man Alive title was "well deserved." She scared the singer by jumping out at him as he guest-hosted the show.