Jane Galloway Heitz, of 'Glee' and 'Big Bang Theory,' dead at 78

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jane Galloway Heitz, a television actress who appeared on Glee and worked as a casting agent, has died at the age of 78.

Galloway Heitz died on Nov. 13 of congestive heart failure in Illinois, her daughter Amie Richardson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Tonight.

Galloway Heitz appeared as Lillian Adler on Glee, the former head of the glee club at McKinley High. A photo of Adler was famously displayed in a trophy case at the school with the quote "By its very definition, glee is about opening yourself up to joy."

The television star was featured in a flashback scene on the 2015 series finale of Glee. The plaque, along with another plaque honoring Cory Monteith's character Finn Hudson, are shown in the last shot of the series.

Galloway Heitz also made appearances on The Big Bang Theory, Early Edition, Grey's Anatomy, ER, Shameless, Prison Break, Monk, Without a Trace and CSI and starred in director David Lynch's film The Straight Story.

She helped stars such as Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Eric Stonestreet and Richard King during her time as a casting agent.

Galloway Heitz is survived by her daughter Amie and grandchildren William, Jack and Claire.