Kimberly Van Der Beek (L) and James Van Der Beek attend the InStyle and Golden Globes after-party in January. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Hilaria Baldwin (R), pictured with Alec Baldwin, said she "connected" with Kimberly Van Der Beek after they both experienced miscarriages this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin is voicing her support for Kimberly Van Der Beek following the mom-of-five's miscarriage.

Baldwin, 35, said in an interview Thursday with Extra that she "connected" with Van Der Beek, 37, after they both experienced miscarriages this month.

"We connected, and I guess we truly know what's going on for each other," Baldwin said. "It's been tough. She's very strong and my heart is with what's going on with them."

Baldwin said she's on the mend after having her second miscarriage in seven months. She was expecting her fifth child with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin.

"Physically, I am feeling a lot better. Emotionally, I'm feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then one it's more real, you can heal," Baldwin said. "It also made me feel not alone."

Baldwin had announced her miscarriage in a video Nov. 12, telling fans she was "really devastated."

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even thought we are not ok right now, we will be," she said.

Van Der Beek had a miscarriage over the weekend. She was expecting her sixth child with her husband, actor James Van Der Beek.

"Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That's how we're feeling right now," James Van Der Beek said on Instagram.

Van Der Beek said in an update Wednesday that she's healing physically after nearly losing her life during the ordeal.

"Thank you so much for all the love," she said in a video. "I'm so grateful for it. A lot of you have asked how I'm feeling physically. I'm healing. I am definitely healing."

Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are parents to Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 17 months. Van Der Beek and James Van Der Beek are parents to Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3 and Gwendolyn, 16 months.